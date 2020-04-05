US Domestic News Roundup: United slashes New York-area flights due to coronavirus; Trump says he may take drug to treat coronaviru and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump says thousands of military to be sent to help states battle coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the U.S. government would be deploying thousands military personnel to states to help them deal with the coronavirus epidemic. "We're going to be adding a tremendous amount of military to help," Trump said in a daily briefing with reporters.

United slashes New York-area flights due to coronavirus

United Airlines said late Saturday it will drastically reduce flights to two New York City airports amid the coronavirus outbreak. United said starting Sunday it will go from 157 daily flights total at Newark and New York LaGuardia to just 17.

Trump: 'Going to be a lot of death' in U.S. next week from coronavirus

President Donald Trump told Americans to brace for a big spike in coronavirus fatalities in the coming days, as the country faces what he called the toughest two weeks of the pandemic. "There's going to be a lot of death," Trump said at a briefing with reporters.

New York City ordered to better protect Rikers jail officers

New York City must provide corrections officers at Rikers Island jail with protective masks, monitor their temperatures for signs of coronavirus and increase sanitation of their work spaces after dozens of infections at the facility, a judge has ruled. Officers assigned to work areas housing inmates who have COVID-19, where there are prisoners showing symptoms or who transport such inmates must be given N95 level masks, state judge Pamela Brown wrote in her Friday ruling.

Single passenger flights: The daily woes of airlines, and the crew still working

When Reuters photographer Carlos Barria boarded American Airlines flight 4511 from Washington Reagan National Airport to New Orleans on Friday for an assignment, he was the only passenger on the 76-seat jet. "There were some awkward moments," Barria said.

As Trump administration debated travel restrictions, thousands streamed in from China

In defending his strategy against the deadly coronavirus, President Donald Trump repeatedly has said he slowed its spread into the United States by acting decisively to bar travelers from China on Jan. 31. "I was criticized by the Democrats when I closed the Country down to China many weeks ahead of what almost everyone recommended. Saved many lives," he tweeted, for instance, on March 2.

Trump says he may take drug to treat coronavirus, questions states' ventilator needs

President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his support for a drug that is still being tested to treat the coronavirus, saying he might take the medicine himself and encouraging others with doctor approval to do the same. At his daily press briefing, Trump also chided some states for requesting more ventilators from the federal government than he said they needed. Top U.S. watchdog vows 'aggressive' oversight of Trump administration after intel firing

The top U.S. federal watchdog vowed on Saturday to continue to conduct "aggressive" independent oversight of government agencies after President Donald Trump fired the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community late Friday night. Michael Horowitz, chair of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), an independent agency in the executive branch and the inspector general at the Department of Justice, said in a statement that Michael Atkinson was known for his "integrity, professionalism, and commitment to the rule of law and independent oversight."

No parties, no problem: Introverts don't mind sheltering at home

With her painting, baking and near-constant gardening, Stephanie Hollowell kept busy at home even before efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic meant she had to stay inside the Dallas, Texas house she calls her little kingdom. She didn't invite people to come to taste her prizewinning cookies or sample the sweet ground cherries that she grows. A proud introvert, public health orders to stay put suited her just fine.

Exclusive: Pressed by Trump, U.S. pushed unproven coronavirus treatment guidance

In mid-March, President Donald Trump personally pressed federal health officials to make malaria drugs available to treat the novel coronavirus, though they had been untested for COVID-19, two sources told Reuters. Shortly afterward, the federal government published highly unusual guidance informing doctors they had the option to prescribe the drugs, with key dosing information based on unattributed anecdotes rather than peer-reviewed science.

