8 civilians killed, 2 injured in airstrike in Afghanistan's Uruzgan

At least eight people were killed and two others were critically injured in an airstrike in Uruzgan of Afghanistan, a source in the regional government told Sputnik on Saturday. The source said that it was unclear if the attack was carried out by the government forces or the US-led international troops

"Eight civilians were killed and two others were critically injured in the attack," the source told Sputnik. They said the injured civilians had been taken to the Mirwais hospital in the southern city of Kandahar.

At the same time, the Uruzgan governor's spokesman, Zargai Abadi, denied there were civilian casualties in the attack. Speaking to local media, he said that the airstrike had been carried out by the Afghan government forces, adding that six militants were killed in the ambush. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

