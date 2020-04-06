Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mormon church to open first temple in mainland China

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:30 IST
Mormon church to open first temple in mainland China
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon church, plans to open its first temple in mainland China at a time when Beijing has been clamping down steadily on religious freedoms. The temple in the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai will help fill a gap left by renovation work since last July at the church's temple in Hong Kong, Russell M. Nelson, president of the church, announced on Sunday.

He also said seven other temples would open, including one in Dubai, it is first in the Middle East. "In Shanghai, a modest, multipurpose meeting place will provide a way for Chinese members to continue to participate in ordinances of the temple," Nelson said.

"Because we respect the laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China, the Church does not send proselytizing missionaries there; nor will we do so now," he said. A former cardiac surgeon, Nelson has spent time in China, studied Mandarin and was granted an honorary professorship by China's Shandong University School of Medicine.

In January, the church sent two planeloads of protective medical equipment to the Children's Medical Center in Shanghai to help manage the coronavirus outbreak. No official figure is available for the number of Mormons in China.

China's constitution guarantees religious freedom but under President Xi, Jinping Beijing has tightened restrictions on religions seen as a challenge to the authority of the ruling Communist Party. The government has cracked down on underground churches, both Protestant and Catholic, and has rolled out legislation to increase oversight of religious education and practices.

Chinese law requires that places of worship register and submit to government oversight, but some have declined to register and are known as "house" or "underground" churches. The Chinese government formally recognizes five religions: Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism, and Protestantism.

"Expatriate and Chinese congregations will continue to meet separately. The Church's legal status there remains unchanged," Nelson said. "In an initial phase of facility use, the entry will be by appointment only. The Shanghai Temple will not be a temple for tourists from other countries," he said.

In 2018, the Vatican and China signed an agreement on the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops, a breakthrough on an issue that for decades fuelled tensions between the Holy See and Beijing and thwarted efforts toward diplomatic relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Countries must tackle 'horrifying' domestic abuse surge amid lockdowns - UN chief

By Emma Batha LONDON, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has called on governments to take urgent measures to tackle a horrifying global surge in domestic violence fuelled by worldwide lockdowns to curb the spr...

Soccer-England boss Southgate takes 30% wage cut as FA revenue hit

England manager Gareth Southgate has agreed a 30 wage reduction according to British media reports after the FAs CEO Mark Bullingham said on Monday that its highest earners would take significant pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis. The ...

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting

Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to discuss output cuts that could help to reduce global oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic pummels demand.Brent crude fell more than 3 when Asian markets opened b...

Prepare 'graded plan' to slowly open departments in non-hotspots of COVID-19, work on war footing to mitigate economic impact: PM to ministers

Indicating a phased lifting of the current nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the Union ministers to prepare a graded plan to slowly open departments in non-hotspots of the COVID-19, and work on a war footing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020