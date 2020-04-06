Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:36 IST
Top foreign stories at 2035

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II made a special reference to heart-warming stories coming out of different parts of the world, including the Commonwealth, during her historic address as a rallying call for resilience during the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 70,000 people worldwide. By Aditi Khanna FGN55 VIRUS-FRANCE-2NDLD RECESSION France heading for worst recession since WWII: minister Paris: France is facing its deepest recession since the end of World War II because of the widespread lockdown to stem the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Monday. (AFP) FGN39 VIRUS-JAPAN-2NDLD EMERGENCY Japan PM proposes state of emergency over virus, USD 1-trillion stimulus Tokyo: Japan's prime minister on Monday proposed a state of emergency for several major regions seeing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as well as a stimulus package worth $1 trillion to cushion the impact on the world's third-biggest economy.

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

13 new positive cases in Kerala, active cases 266

Thirteen more people, including three who had returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of active cases to 266, Chief Minister P...

U.S. death toll from coronavirus tops 10,000 -Reuters tally

The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.The United States has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, exceeded only by Italy with 16,523 and Spa...

Report: Competition committee plans May meeting; PI review likely punted

NFL competition committee members are planning on their May meeting going on as scheduled May 19-20 in California. The competition committee is a nine-person panel charged with reviewing and implementing on-field rules and proposals for cha...

Premier League clubs face backlash as FIFA urges action

Premier League clubs are facing a backlash after Liverpool tapped into public funds during the coronavirus pandemic while FIFA on Monday urged players and clubs to reach agreement over wage reductions. English top-flight clubs, among the we...
