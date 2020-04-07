Left Menu
Development News Edition

US performed 1.79 mn tests, 3M to ship over 55 mn N95 masks: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States has performed at least 1.79 million coronavirus tests and believes that the country has reported the highest number of cases in the world due to such extensive testing.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 07:51 IST
US performed 1.79 mn tests, 3M to ship over 55 mn N95 masks: Trump
US President Donald Trump addressing a press conference at White House in Washington DC on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States has performed at least 1.79 million coronavirus tests and believes that the country has reported the highest number of cases in the world due to such extensive testing. "Nobody has done more testing.... we have more cases because we have more tests," Trump said while addressing a press conference at the White House.

Meanwhile, Trump announced the US has reached an agreement with 3M that will see the company supply over 55 million additional N95 respirator masks to the country each month. "Because of my actions under the (Defense Production Act), I can also announce today that we have reached an agreement -- very amicable agreement with 3M -- with the delivery of an additional 55.5 million high-quality face masks each month," he said.

Under the deal, 3M will ship an additional 55 million masks per month to the US from its overseas factories for the next three months, a senior administration official said. This will help alleviate shortages in personal protective equipment for medical workers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Cardinal Pell walks free after Australian court acquittal

Australias highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail. The High Court ordered Pells conviction...

Trump announces 3M deal for millions of masks

President Donald Trump on Monday announced a deal with US manufacturing giant 3M to provide millions of facemasks to combat the coronavirus pandemic after a dispute over foreign distribution. We have reached a very amicable agreement with 3...

NBA-No decision on resuming play before May, says Commissioner Silver

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Monday there will be no decision on ending the leagues coronavirus shutdown until May at the earliest.Silver, speaking on the NBAs Twitter account as part of the leagues new NBATogether initiative, said,...

Vietnamese hat seller turns to homemade face shields in virus fight

For nearly three decades, Quach My Linh has sold hats at Ba Chieu market in Vietnams bustling Ho Chi Minh City. But following a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the 42-year-old vendor has turned to making plastic f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020