Top foreign stories at 1750

FGN29 VIRUS-US-INDIA-2NDLD DRUG Trump talks tough, warns of 'retaliation' if India doesn't export hydroxychloroquine to US Washington: President Donald Trump has warned India that the US may retaliate if it did not export anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine despite his personal request, saying he would be surprised if New Delhi did not relent as it has good relations with Washington. FGN37 VIRUS-UK-JOHNSON-3RDLD ICU Boris Johnson spends night in ICU with COVID-19, good wishes pour in from around the world London: Boris Johnson spent Monday night in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a London hospital in a move Downing Street said was a "precaution" should the British Prime Minister require ventilation to aid his recovery from the COVID-19.

FGN40 VIRUS-JOHNSON-2NDLD REAX Global leaders wish UK PM Boris Johnson speedy recovery London: Several international leaders including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery after he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a London hospital as his coronavirus symptoms worsened. FGN44 AUS-CARDINAL-3RDLD ACQUITTAL Australia's Cardinal Pell walks free as high court overturns child sex abuse conviction Melbourne: Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell on Tuesday walked out of prison after the country's highest court FGN49 VIRUS-TOLL Global death toll from coronavirus tops 75,000: AFP tally Paris: The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people people worldwide, the majority of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0945 GMT Tuesday.

