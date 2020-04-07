Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top foreign stories at 1750

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:55 IST
Top foreign stories at 1750

FGN29 VIRUS-US-INDIA-2NDLD DRUG Trump talks tough, warns of 'retaliation' if India doesn't export hydroxychloroquine to US Washington: President Donald Trump has warned India that the US may retaliate if it did not export anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine despite his personal request, saying he would be surprised if New Delhi did not relent as it has good relations with Washington. FGN37 VIRUS-UK-JOHNSON-3RDLD ICU Boris Johnson spends night in ICU with COVID-19, good wishes pour in from around the world London: Boris Johnson spent Monday night in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a London hospital in a move Downing Street said was a "precaution" should the British Prime Minister require ventilation to aid his recovery from the COVID-19.

FGN40 VIRUS-JOHNSON-2NDLD REAX Global leaders wish UK PM Boris Johnson speedy recovery London: Several international leaders including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery after he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a London hospital as his coronavirus symptoms worsened. FGN44 AUS-CARDINAL-3RDLD ACQUITTAL Australia's Cardinal Pell walks free as high court overturns child sex abuse conviction Melbourne: Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell on Tuesday walked out of prison after the country's highest court FGN49 VIRUS-TOLL Global death toll from coronavirus tops 75,000: AFP tally Paris: The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people people worldwide, the majority of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0945 GMT Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, total cases increased to 690

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has surged to 690 after 69 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said 63 out of 69 people who tested positive today attended a single event.Samples of ...

Stock markets surge ahead on virus fight hopes

Global stock markets posted strong gains for a second straight session Tuesday as investors seized on signs of a slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus, while some governments began making plans to ease restrictions. Investors are bettin...

Saudi expects up to 200,000 virus cases within weeks: minister

Saudi Arabias health minister on Tuesday warned of a huge spike in coronavirus cases of up to 200,000 within the coming weeks, state media reportedWithin the next few weeks, studies predict the number of infections will range from a minimum...

EU announces 15 bn euros to fight virus worldwide

The European Union is to put up 15 billion euros USD 16.4 billion to help poor countries fight the coronavirus epidemic, the blocs chief announced on Tuesday. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said the money would help countries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020