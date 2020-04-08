Left Menu
Development News Edition

China lifts 76-day COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan

Wuhan [China], April 8 (ANI) Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province and the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday lifted a 76-day lockdown that it had imposed to halt the spread of the virus, signalling the normal resumption of life for the city of 11 million people while the world still tackles the pandemic.

ANI | Wuhan | Updated: 08-04-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 01:26 IST
China lifts 76-day COVID-19 lockdown in Wuhan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Wuhan [China], April 8 (ANI) Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei province and the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday lifted a 76-day lockdown that it had imposed to halt the spread of the virus, signalling the normal resumption of life for the city of 11 million people while the world still tackles the pandemic. Mostly everyone in the city including delivery men, office employees, doctors, and nurses were trapped ever since the lockdown came into effect. The provincial authorities have also lifted the temporary hold it had imposed on the local transport and inter-province transport, bringing back the crowds on the streets of Wuhan, as per Global Times

Wuhan entered a lockdown in late January, which was then seen by many as a draconian move but since then lockdowns have proved as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Provincial authorities in Hubei had lifted lockdown for the province except for Wuhan on March 25 in an attempt to bring normalcy to the worst-affected province in mainland China.People in Hubei were given colour-coded QR codes, which indicates their health status. People with green QR codes indicating good health were let out of their homes

The easing of restrictions will be extended to Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged in December, and residents with a green QR code will be able to leave the city and the province. About 55,000 people are estimated to leave Wuhan by train on Wednesday, most of whom are heading to the Pearl River Delta, home to many of China's warehouses. The first train will go to Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region at 7:06 am, according to the local railway authority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Jobless Americans to see extra payments as soon as this week

Americans who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak will start getting enhanced jobless benefits as soon as this week as states deploy hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid, state officials said on Tuesday. Congress ...

U.S. House Speaker wants Navy leader's removal, despite apology

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Tuesday for the removal of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, despite Modlys apology for ridiculing the commander of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier.Sadly, Acting Secreta...

U.S. appeals court allows abortion curbs in Texas during coronavirus

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Texas can enforce limits on the ability of women to obtain abortions as part of the states policy requiring the postponement of non-urgent medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.A three...

Egypt to ban Ramadan gatherings to counter coronavirus

Egypt will ban any public religious gatherings during the holy Muslim fasting month Ramadan starting in around two weeks to counter the spread of the new coronavirus, a government statement said on Tuesday.Muslims usually break the fast at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020