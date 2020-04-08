Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 rakes up racism in US, Trump says infections in African-Americans higher

Infecting nearly four lakh people and killing over 12,000 others, the coronavirus pandemic has brought up the deep-seated issue of racism in the United States, especially with President Donald Trump announcing that African-Americans have higher rates of infection in the country.

ANI | Ashington Dc | Updated: 08-04-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 12:27 IST
COVID-19 rakes up racism in US, Trump says infections in African-Americans higher
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Infecting nearly four lakh people and killing over 12,000 others, the coronavirus pandemic has brought up the deep-seated issue of racism in the United States, especially with President Donald Trump announcing that African-Americans have higher rates of infection in the country. During a White House press briefing, Trump said evidence shows that African-Americans have higher rates of COVID-19 infection in the US and his administration is actively engaging to address this challenge, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It's been disproportional," Trump told reporters, adding that he is very concerned about the terrible numbers of infected African-Americans. Higher rates of pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and asthma, within people of colour and minority communities may contribute to the phenomenon, as well as their higher use of public transportation, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"We are very concerned about that. It is very sad. There is nothing we can do about it right now except to give them the best possible care to avoid complications," Fauci said. Trump also said that the White House would release data on coronavirus cases by race in the near future.

US Vice President Mike Pence said the "risk of tragedy" is "very real." "It is a reminder that we have to be very careful with people with underlying health conditions," he added.

Los Angeles County released a partial racial breakdown of coronavirus fatalities for the first time on Tuesday, showing African-Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19. "When we look at these numbers by the total population of each group, African Americans have a slightly higher rate of death than other races," said L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has topped 396,223 as of 20:00 on Tuesday (local time), with 12,722 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Chess players raise fund for fight against COVID-19

Chess players in the country, including the likes of Grandmaster P Harikrishna, are doing their bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by raising more than Rs 3 lakh as their contribution. Some young chess players from across the co...

Combatting COVID-19: Hockey India contributes Rs 21 lakh to Odisha CM's Relief Fund

As India continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Hockey India on Wednesday announced a contribution of Rs 21 Lakh towards the Odisha Chief Ministers Relief Fund for the battle against the virus. The State of Odisha has always ...

Bhima Koregaon: Activists seek time from SC to surrender for jail term due to COVID-19 pandemic

Civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde sought more time from the Supreme Court on Wednesday for surrendering to prison authorities in the Bhima Koregaon violence case citing the coronavirus pandemic. Going to jail at the...

Regret inconvenience caused due to lockdown but we don't have any other option: Uddhav Thackeray.

Regret inconvenience caused due to lockdown but we dont have any other option Uddhav Thackeray....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020