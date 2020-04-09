Left Menu
Yemen's Houthis launch ballistic missile at Yemeni city of Marib

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 09-04-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 02:55 IST
Saudi state TV said early on Thursday that Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a ballistic missile at the Yemeni city of Marib, hours before a ceasefire announced by the Saudi-led coalition takes effect.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen announced on Wednesday a nationwide ceasefire for two weeks starting on Thursday at noon, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

