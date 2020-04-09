Following is a summary of current world news briefs. After Trump criticism, U.N. chief says now not the time to assess virus response

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that now was not the time to assess the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling instead for the international community to focus on working in solidarity to stop the virus. "Once we have finally turned the page on this epidemic, there must be a time to look back fully to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis," Guterres said in a statement. "But now is not that time." Pompeo says not time for retribution against China over virus

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that it is too soon to talk about the consequences for China for what U.S. officials believe is Beijing's slow reporting of the extent of the coronavirus crisis in China. Pompeo, addressing a White House news briefing with President Donald Trump, said the United States has repatriated 50,000 American citizens stranded around the world by various shutdowns related to the virus and that there are still several thousand more to bring back. Saudi-led coalition announces ceasefire in five-year Yemen war

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday it was halting military operations nationwide in support of U.N. efforts to end a five-year war that has killed over 100,000 people and spread hunger and disease. The move aims to facilitate talks sponsored by U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths for a permanent ceasefire, and was decided in part to avoid a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus, though no cases have been reported so far, military coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said. UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in a stable condition after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications while his foreign minister directs the country's battle against the outbreak. Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was taken to St Thomas' hospital on Sunday evening as he had a persistent high temperature and cough but his condition deteriorated on Monday and he was rushed into an intensive care unit. Italy's daily coronavirus death toll falls, but new cases accelerate

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 542 on Wednesday, a lower tally than the 604 the day before, but the number of new cases pushed higher to 3,836 compared with a previous 3,039. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 17,669, the Civil Protection Agency said, the highest in the world. Brazil turns to local industry to build ventilators as China supplies fail

Brazil's Health Minister Luis Henrique Mandetta said on Wednesday that the country's attempts to purchase medical supplies from China to fight the coronavirus epidemic were failing and the government is turning to Brazilian companies to make ventilators. Mandetta reported the first case of coronavirus among the Yanomami people on the country's largest reservation and said the government plans to build a field hospital for indigenous communities that are vulnerable to contagion. Congo president's chief of staff arrested amid graft probe

Vital Kamerhe, the chief of staff to the president of Democratic Republic of Congo, was arrested on Wednesday after testifying in an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of public funds, police said. Kamerhe's arrest was a blow to President Felix Tshisekedi, who took power in January last year after campaigning on promises to clean up corruption, which watchdog groups said flourished under his long-serving predecessor, Joseph Kabila. Virgin Islands at odds with Epstein estate over 'broad' liability releases

Women who say they were abused by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein should not be required to sign broad liability waivers in order to get payouts from his estate, the attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands said on Wednesday. The office of Attorney General Denise George said in a statement that the estate was demanding the "broad releases," which would shield not only the estate but potentially other individuals from legal liability, as part of a proposed victim compensation fund. Portugal suspends water, electricity shutoffs and releases some prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak

Portugal's parliament temporarily suspended electricity, water and gas shutoffs and granted partial pardon to some of its prisoners on Wednesday as the country moved to contain the economic and social damage of the coronavirus outbreak. Until a month after the end of the state of emergency, called on March 18 to prevent the spread of coronavirus and extended last week to at least April 17, electricity, water, and gas cannot be shut off, easing pressure on Portuguese families struggling to pay their bills. 'Debt phobia': Mexican leader's coronavirus gamble

If supporters and opponents of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador can agree on anything, it's that he is very stubborn. He says so himself. Rarely during his 16 months in power has the leftist dug his heels in more than when insisting he will not spend his way out of the economic bind the coronavirus crisis has put Mexico in.

