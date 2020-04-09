Left Menu
Development News Edition

TSM stun 100 Thieves 3-2, advance in LCS spring playoffs

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 07:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 07:10 IST
TSM stun 100 Thieves 3-2, advance in LCS spring playoffs

Led by an MVP performance from Danish midlaner Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg, Team SoloMid pulled out a 3-2 win over 100 Thieves on Wednesday to stay alive in League of Legends' North America-based League Championship Series spring playoffs. With the victory in the opening round of the losers bracket, TSM advance to meet FlyQuest in the second round on Sunday. The Wednesday result eliminated 100 Thieves.

TSM trailed 2-1 before pulling out the last two maps. In the decisive fifth game, TSM rallied despite having a gold disadvantage, with 100 Thieves moving extremely close to victory before a late TSM surge. "I'm not even sure what happened, it was a crazy series," TSM top-laner Sergen "Broken Blade" Celik said in a postmatch interview. "It ended up being really close, but they were really confident in the play, and eventually we got the win. But if it didn't end there, I think the game was over (in favor of 100 Thieves)."

Broken Blade also cited the third game as being a key to the series. After 100 Thieves won the second game as the blue side to forge a 1-1 tie, TSM selected the blue side, which Broken Blade said helped quell 100 Thieves' momentum. "After they won the (second) game in a pretty dominant way, we thought maybe it's good to change things up a little bit," Broken Blade said.

Four teams remain in the running for the championship. Cloud9 will face off with Evil Geniuses in the second round of the winners bracket on Saturday. The loser of that match will meet the TSM-FlyQuest winner in the losers-bracket final on April 18, while the Cloud9-Evil Geniuses winner will head straight to the April 19 final.

The champion will qualify for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak

Asian shares rose on Thursday on hopes the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing a peak and that governments would roll out more stimulus measures, while expectations of an oil production cut agreement bolstered crude prices.MSCIs broadest index of ...

Oil rallies as deal takes shape before key meeting

Oil prices extended gains Thursday after Russia signalled it was ready to cut output before a key producers meeting aimed at boosting energy markets as the coronavirus pandemic strangles demand. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 4.6...

COVID-19 outbreak: Consignment of medicines arrives in Sri Lanka from India

A consignment of medicines arrived in Sri Lanka from India on Wednesday, as South Asia battles with the coronavirus outbreak. Another gift consignment of medicines arrives from India to SriLanka. Cooperation in these difficult times is a ma...

Goa's first COVID-19 patient recovers: State Health Minister

The first COVID-19 patient in Goa has recovered and will be discharged soon, an official said on Wednesday adding that it brings the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to six. Goa has its first recovered COVID-19 patien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020