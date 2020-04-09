Left Menu
NIA arrests two for killing BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 cops

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two persons in connection with the killings of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four police personnel in an IED attack allegedly by Maoists in Dantewada last year, said the probe agency on Wednesday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two persons in connection with the killings of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four police personnel in an IED attack allegedly by Maoists in Dantewada last year, said the probe agency on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Bhima Tati, (27) and Madka Ram Tati (36), both residents of Patel Para, Tikanpal village, Dantewada. They were arrested on Tuesday and then produced before the special NIA court, Jagdalpur the next day, which has granted their custody for six days to the NIA for interrogation, the agency said.

The IED blast was carried out on April 9, 2019 near Shyamgiri village in Kuakonda Police Station in which the then sitting Dantewada MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed by CPI (Maoist) cadres along with four police personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF). The arms and ammunitions of the martyred security personnel werealso looted by the assailants. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 302, 396, 307 and 120B of IPC, section 25 and 27 of Arms Act, section 3 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, section 13(1)(a), 38 and 39 of UA(P) Act, 1967 was registered with Kuakonda police station, against unknown persons. Subsequently, the NIA had reregistered the case on May 17, 2019 and began investigation. (ANI)

