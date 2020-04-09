Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three defendants in FIFA corruption probe plead not guilty

Reuters | New York | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:03 IST
Three defendants in FIFA corruption probe plead not guilty

Two former 21st Century Fox executives and a South American sports marketing company pleaded not guilty on Thursday to criminal charges in New York in the long-running corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer. The former Fox executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez and Full Play Group SA entered their pleas before U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn at an arraignment conducted by phone.

All three defendants were charged on Monday with wire fraud and with money laundering conspiracy, while Full Play was also charged with racketeering conspiracy. Prosecutors accused the defendants and co-conspirators of bribing soccer officials to secure media and marketing rights to soccer tournaments, using shell companies and sham consulting contracts to hide the scheme.

The charges were the latest in a sprawling FIFA corruption probe that U.S. prosecutors unveiled in May 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Navy undertakes medical evacuation trials

The Indian Navy has undertaken medical evacuation trials, including the exercise of airlifting patients on Lakshadweep islands in the aftermath of novel coronavirus scare, a defense spokesman said here on Thursday. Lakshadweep MP Mohammad F...

UK retailer Debenhams enters administration again

British department store group Debenhams went into administration for the second time in 12 months on Thursday, seeking to protect itself from legal action by creditors during the coronavirus crisis that could have pushed it into liquidatio...

As COVID-19 interrupts blood donation, govt issues guidelines for safe blood collection

In the wake of&#160;the coronavirus pandemic interrupting blood donation exercises, the National Blood Transfusion Council&#160;NBTC has issued interim recommendations to the states emphasising that voluntary blood donation and blood collec...

Italian PM Conte tells unions factories will remain shut for now

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told trade unions on Thursday the government did not yet consider it possible to re-start production in factories shut down to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, a union leader said. The Prime Minister conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020