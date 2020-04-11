Centre considering to extend lockdown by two weeks : Govt Sources

Most states requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks and the centre is considering their request, according to government sources. The request was made by the Chief Ministers of several states during the video conferencing meeting with PM Narendra Modi earlier today.

"Most states requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown for 2 more weeks. The Central Government is considering this request," Government of India (GOI) sources said. The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month was slated to end on April 14.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held a video-conference with the chief ministers of different states over the coronavirus situation and lockdown imposed to prevent its spread. Modi thanked the states for supporting the decision of the 21-day nationwide lockdown and praised how all the states have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister also forewarned that the global situation remains far from satisfactory and informed about speculations of a possible second wave of the virus spread in some countries. During the meeting, Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab recommended an extension of national lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the country. Notably, Odisha and Punjab governments have already announced the extension of the lockdown in their respective states.

In his earlier interaction with the Chief Ministers of states, the Prime Minister discussed measures to combat COVID-19. (ANI)

