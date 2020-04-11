Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA writes to West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP over 'gradual dilution' of lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal expressing concern over the reports of "gradual dilution" of lockdown in the state with an "increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the state government".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:10 IST
MHA writes to West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP over 'gradual dilution' of lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal expressing concern over the reports of "gradual dilution" of lockdown in the state with an "increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the state government". "Reference is invited to this Ministry's letter dated April 4 regarding violation of lockdown measures. As per further reports received from security agencies, gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal, with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the State Government," read the letter by the MHA.

"For instance, shops relating to non-essential items have been allowed to function. There is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms in Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, Ikbalpur and Maniktala in Kolkata. Significantly, areas such as Narkel Danga are reportedly witnessing more COVID-19 like cases," it said. A 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The MHA stated that "it has been reported that police has been allowing religious congregations". "Free ration has been distributed not through institutional delivery but by political leaders. This may have resulted in the spread of COVID19 infection. The above activities are in violation of this Ministry's orders under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and are liable for penal action under the Act," the letter read.

The ministry also requested the Chief Secretary and DGP that strict action be taken in the matter and a report in this regard may be furnished to it urgently. "It is further requested to take measures to prevent recurrence of such violations in future," read the letter.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 126 COVID-19 positive cases in West Bengal including 16 cured/discharged and five deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Dubrovnik residents look to the past to understand coronavirus lockdown

The streets of Dubrovnik, known as a location for the Game of Thrones series and host to 1 million tourists last year alone, have remained empty since early March when Croatia closed its borders to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Ni...

Singapore confirms 191 new coronavirus infections, eighth death

Singapores health ministry confirmed 191 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,299.The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also re...

Nalco to fund 200-bedded Covid-19 hospital in Odisha

State-run miner Nalco will fund an exclusive 200-bedded hospital for COVID-19 patients in Odisha, the company said on Saturday. Showing commitment and solidarity with the home state in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, National Aluminium...

BSF extends helping hand to villagers of border areas

The Border Security Force BSF has been extending help to the needy villagers in border areas during the 21-day lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The BSFs Guwahati Frontier distributed grocery...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020