Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen out of solitary confinement

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 02:32 IST
Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen out of solitary confinement

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, has been removed from solitary confinement in a federal prison where he is serving time for violating campaign finance laws, his attorney told Reuters on Saturday. Cohen was transferred on Wednesday to a Special Housing Unit at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York state, a disciplinary section of the prison, Reuters reported this week.

Cohen's attorney, Roger Adler, said Cohen had been moved out of solitary confinement on Friday, but did not provide the reason. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said it does not comment on the confinement conditions of individual inmates. Prior to the transfer, Cohen had been housed in a minimum-security camp at the facility, which is about 70 miles (110 km) northwest of New York City.

Cohen, who once said he would "take a bullet" for Trump, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 for directing hush payments to pornographic film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed they had affairs with Trump. Trump has denied having the encounters. In March, Cohen pressed to be released early due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has hammered New York state and surfaced in prisons around the country.

The Bureau of Prisons said that as of Friday, 318 federal inmates and 163 staffers had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus. Five inmates and four staffers at Otisville have tested positive, according to the bureau. Adler said he is concerned that inmates and corrections officers are not routinely tested for the virus and said the bureau "may well be underreporting the incidence of the pandemic."

Cohen was placed in solitary after another inmate complained about his internet use, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters this week. He is eligible for release in November 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Memorial tournament to slot into British Open dates - Nicklaus

Golfs prestigious Memorial tournament is likely to slot into the calendar on the July dates of the canceled British Open, tournament host Jack Nicklaus said. Nicklaus thinks it unlikely the Memorial can be staged in its original June 4-7 ti...

Reports: Blackhawks, D Mitchell agree on entry-level deal

Defenseman Ian Mitchell has agreed to an entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to multiple reports Saturday. According to The Athletic, Mitchell has yet to sign the deal but has agreed to a three-year contract. The con...

Nats GM: Team staffer tested positive for COVID-19

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo on Friday said a team employee tested positive for the coronavirus but added it is not a player and that the staffer is getting better. Speaking on a conference call, Rizzo said the employee i...

Egyptian police disperse villagers who stopped burial of doctor killed by coronavirus

Egyptian police fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse a crowd of people who gathered in a village near the Nile Delta to prevent the burial of a doctor who died of coronavirus, according to local newspapers and footage on social media. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020