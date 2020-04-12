Left Menu
Venezuela extends quarantine additional 30 days

PTI | Caracas | Updated: 12-04-2020 12:06 IST
Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro has extended a nationwide quarantine for another 30 days to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus throughout the crisis-stricken South American nation. Maduro announced the measure Saturday, the same day the fourth shipment of medical supplies arrived from China to fight the virus.

So far officials say 175 people in Venezuela have fallen ill and nine have died from the virus. Medical workers say Venezuela is vulnerable given the rampant malnutrition and poor condition of hospitals that lack basic supplies such as soap and water. Once it was first detected, officials quickly ordered its 30 million residents to stay home, also suspending schools and international flights.

Maduro said that in Venezuela the biggest threat of more infections now comes from thousands of Venezuelan migrants returning across the land border from Colombia, a political foe. At least 4.5 million Venezuelans have fled their homeland, most into neighboring Latin American nations in recent years escaping the growing economic and political crisis and shortages.

