Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 tally reaches 657

A total of 657 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, said Amit Mohan Prasad, State Principal Secretary (Health).

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:49 IST
Amit Mohan Prasad, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary-Health (File) . Image Credit: ANI

Of these cases, 49 patients have been cured and discharged while eight have succumbed to the deadly virus.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to hold a video conference with the officials of various departments including police, administrative and health to take further decisions for the second phase of the lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Nardenra Modi today.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country went up to 10,363, including 8,988 active cases. So far, 1,035 patients have been cured and discharged while 339 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

