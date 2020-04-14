Left Menu
Appeals court upholds Jeffrey Epstein's non-prosecution deal

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:03 IST
A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a 2007 deal between federal prosecutors and Jeffrey Epstein that allowed the financier to avoid federal sex trafficking charges, finding it did not vioalte his victims' rights.

"It’s not a result we like, but it’s the result we think the law requires," the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in its opinion, which overturned a ruling by a federal judge last year voiding the agreement.

Epstein was arrested on new sex trafficking charges last year and hanged himself while in jail awaiting trial. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

