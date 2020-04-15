Left Menu
Five more COVID-19 cases reported from Mumbai's Dharavi

Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Dharavi area in the city on Wednesday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the locality to 60.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 11:13 IST
Five more COVID-19 cases reported from Mumbai's Dharavi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Dharavi area in the city on Wednesday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the locality to 60. The total number of deaths in the area now stands at 7.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are a total of 2,687 COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra including 259 cured/discharged and 178 deaths. As per the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, with 1,076 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 11,439.

Of the total cases, 9,756 are active cases while 1,305 patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated. With 38 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 377, as per the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

