HC seeks Centre, DRI replies on plea challenging detention order in smuggling case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:36 IST
The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on a man's plea challenging an order for his preventive detention in a smuggling case. A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Manoj Kumar Ohri, conducting the hearing through video conferencing, asked the authorities to file their replies to the petition on or before April 23.

The court also directed the Jail Superintendent or medical officer concerned to take necessary medical care of the petitioner Munna Goyal and said if he is found to be suffering from any ailment, proper treatment be arranged for him. The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 29.

Goyal, in his plea, challenged the December 30, 2015 order of his preventive detention. The order was executed and he was detained on February 4 this year. Besides challenging his detention on merits, his counsel also pressed for an interim relief of releasing him citing the prevalent COVID-19 situation in the country.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya, representing the Centre, contended that Goyal has shown the propensity for smuggling and he has been detained to prevent him from allegedly indulging in such an act. The counsel said though the detention order was of December 30, 2015, the petitioner has defeated the execution by absconding.

The ASG and DRI's counsel Amit Mahajan further said that the courts, while dealing with the issue of reducing overcrowding in jails during the Covid-19 situation, have not made any exception regarding those in preventive detention. The court was also informed that Goyal's representation is scheduled for consideration by the statutory board on April 18.

