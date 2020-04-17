Andhra Pradesh CM gets tested for COVID-19, result comes negative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday got tested for COVID-19 the result of which negative. The Chief Minister was tested with a rapid test kit after the State received one lakh these kits from South Korea, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

A special chartered flight from South Korea delivered the kits to the State. Chief Minister Reddy showcased the rapid testing kit in his camp office at Amaravati in the presence of several administration officials including Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and DGP Gauthan Sawang.

According to Dr Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Health, through the rapid testing kits the results of coronavirus testing can be confirmed within 10 minutes, and these kits will be used for identification even if the infection is cured. He also said that with this consignment of testing kits, the capacity of COVID-19 tests in the State will increase. He said these kits will be sent to all districts within 4-5 days and will be used for community testing.

Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 534 COVID-19 cases, out of which 20 people have been discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.