Chhattisgarh: Naxal killed in Sukma encounter

A naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in the jungles of Chitalnar-Mundwal villages under the limits of Puspal Police Station on Friday evening.

The deceased identified as Nagesh, a resident of Bheji area of Sukma district, had been working in Kalimela LOS (local organisation squad) since the last six years. "The naxal belonged to Banadarpadar area of Bheji Police Station limit and was active in Kalimela LOS of Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) Zonal Committee from the past 6 years. Earlier, a reward amount of Rs 5 lakh was declared on him in Chhattisgarh and Rs 4 lakh in Odisha," said Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) P Sundarraj while speaking to ANI.

After the incident, the security personnel, apart from the body, recovered a .315 bore firearm, a tiffin bomb, cordex wire, Maoist literature and items of daily use from the incident site. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

