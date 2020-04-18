Iranian Envoy thanks India for help in rescuing stranded citizens
Iranian Ambassador to India Dr Ali Chegeni has thanked his colleagues and New Delhi for helping stranded Iranians in India fly back to Iran on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:12 IST
Iranian Ambassador to India Dr Ali Chegeni has thanked his colleagues and New Delhi for helping stranded Iranians in India fly back to Iran on Friday. In a tweet by the Iranian Embassy in India on Saturday, the Ambassador said: "Thanks to my hard-working colleagues and kind cooperation of Indian Government, especially PAI Division of MEA & COVID Cell, a big group of Iranians who were stranded in India, flew to home last night from Mumbai by an Iran Air Flight."
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on April 13 on COVID-19 and measures taken by their respective countries to contain the disease. They also discussed their views on regional development. Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East region with at least 79,494 COVID-19 cases and 4,958 deaths. (ANI)
