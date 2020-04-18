Cong leader Jitin Prasada praises UP govt for bringing back stranded students from Kota
Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Saturday praised Uttar Pradesh government for bringing back the stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan and asked the government to help out migrant workers, who are stuck in different parts of the country due to the lockdown.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 22:09 IST
Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Saturday praised Uttar Pradesh government for bringing back the stranded students from Kota in Rajasthan and asked the government to help out migrant workers, who are stuck in different parts of the country due to the lockdown.
Prasada wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting "to form a central control room in Lucknow and a telephone number be issued so that with its help communication can be made with the stranded migrant workers and their families."
He also advised Chief Minister Adityanath to conduct surveys at block level to get in touch with the relatives of stranded migrant workers in the State to reach out to them. (ANI)
