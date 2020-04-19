One more COVID-19 case in Bihar, state tally reaches 87

One more COVID-19 case has been reported in Bihar on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 87. "The patient is a 55 years-old-male and is a close contact of individual who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19," said Sanjay Kumar Principal Health Secretary.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting on Saturday with officials of various departments on the measures taken in the wake of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 crisis. The Chief Minister, during the meeting, emphasised that practising social distancing during lockdown will help everyone stay safe.

India's positive coronavirus cases increased to 15,712, including 12,974 active cases. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

