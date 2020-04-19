Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Hindpiri area of Ranchi, taking the total number of cases in the State to 41 on Sunday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:57 IST
Jharkhand reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Hindpiri area of Ranchi, taking the total number of cases in the State to 41 on Sunday.

"Three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Hindpiri today. All have contact history with previous positive cases. The total number of cases in the State increased to 41 now," said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand's Health Secretary.

With 1,324 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of positive coronavirus cases has reached 16,116, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Crash Landing on You Season 2 renewal, release, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

BJP govt in UP completely failed in tacking COVID-19 crisis: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday the BJP government has completely failed in tackling the situation arising out of the novel coronavirus crisis. He also alleged the government was trying to divert peoples attention by...

One-and-a-half-month-old baby dies of coronavirus in Delhi hospital; COVID-19 cases cross 17,000

A one-and-a-half-month-old baby boy in Delhi has died of coronavirus becoming the countrys youngest victim of the infection which also affected a 12-day-old infant girl in Bhopal, as COVID-19 cases jumped by over one thousand for the sixth ...

Pune reports 57 new COVID-19 cases but no death

No new death due to coronavirus infection was reported in Pune district of Maharashtra on Sunday but 57 new cases were detected, taking their total to 669, a Health official said. On Saturday, three deaths were reported from Pune, a coronav...

Mahindra asks if physical retailers could be allowed to home-deliver non-essentials

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday asked if physical retailers could be allowed to do home deliveries of non-essentials after the governments move to ban&#160;e-commerce players from home delivery of the same items during the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020