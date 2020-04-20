Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uddhav MLC recommendation: No HC relief in BJP man's plea

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:16 IST
Uddhav MLC recommendation: No HC relief in BJP man's plea

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant any interim relief in a plea filed by a BJP worker challenging the decision of the Maharashtra cabinet recommending Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's name for nomination to the state Legislative Assembly. Justice S J Kathawalla was hearing a petition filed by BJP worker Ramkrishna Pillay challenging the April 9 decision, claiming the cabinet meeting was illegally and unauthorisedly convened.

Pillay sought that the recommendation be quashed and set aside. Thackeray, who is not an MLA or MLC, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year, and must become a member of the State Legislature before May 28.

The Maharashtra cabinet had, on April 9, recommended Thackeray's name for one of the Governor nominee seats in the Legislative Council. The recommendation was made as all polls had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown.

Justice Kathawalla, however, noted the petition was premature and that the governor had the power to take a decision on the recommendation. The court refused to grant any relief and posted the petition for further hearing in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indian businessman apologises for 'Islamophobic' poem

A prominent Indian businessman in the UAE has apologized for unintentionally hurting religious sentiments through his poem, which alluded to a Muslim religious group, according to a media report. Sohan Roy, founder chairman of Sharjah-based...

TN govt prepares list of donors for plasma therapy

Chennai, Apr 20 PTI The Tamil Nadu health department is preparing a list of donors for the convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, even as the government is awaiting the final nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research ...

RSP registers lowest ever Specific Energy Consumption in 2019-20

Rourkela Steel Plant RSP on Monday said it has registered its lowest ever specific energy consumption in 2019-20 which stood at 6.24 giga calories per tonne of crude steel. Besides, the lowest monthly specific energy consumption of 5.97 gig...

'Sairat' star Rinku Rajguru in Hotstar Specials 'Hundred'

Actor Rinku Rajguru is all set to make her Hindi and digital debut with the new Hotstar Specials series, Hundred Rinku, who gained nationwide fame for her portrayal of Archi in Sairat, will be seen in the action-comedy space with her charac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020