Uddhav MLC recommendation: No HC relief in BJP man's plea

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant any interim relief in a plea filed by a BJP worker challenging the decision of the Maharashtra cabinet recommending Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's name for nomination to the state Legislative Assembly. Justice S J Kathawalla was hearing a petition filed by BJP worker Ramkrishna Pillay challenging the April 9 decision, claiming the cabinet meeting was illegally and unauthorisedly convened.

Pillay sought that the recommendation be quashed and set aside. Thackeray, who is not an MLA or MLC, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28 last year, and must become a member of the State Legislature before May 28.

The Maharashtra cabinet had, on April 9, recommended Thackeray's name for one of the Governor nominee seats in the Legislative Council. The recommendation was made as all polls had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown.

Justice Kathawalla, however, noted the petition was premature and that the governor had the power to take a decision on the recommendation. The court refused to grant any relief and posted the petition for further hearing in May.

