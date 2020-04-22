Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 more COVID-9 cases in Karnataka, count rises to 425

With seven more people tested positive for COVID-19, the total number of cases now stands at 425 as of date in Karnataka, informed state health department on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:28 IST
7 more COVID-9 cases in Karnataka, count rises to 425
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With seven more people tested positive for COVID-19, the total number of cases now stands at 425 as of date in Karnataka, informed state health department on Wednesday.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 17 people have died and 129 have been discharged.These seven new cases came to light in the last 24 hours.

With 1383 more cases and 50 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 19,984, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India's Shaw says returned hungrier from doping 'mistake'

The time spent away from cricket felt like a torture but India opener Prithvi Shaw believes he returned hungrier after serving a doping ban last year. Shaw was handed a back-dated eight-month suspension by the Indian cricket board for the d...

Second batch of 225 Iran returnees reaches Ladakh after undergoing quarantine in Rajasthan

The second batch of 225 pilgrims who had returned from Iran reached here on Wednesday in a special Indian Air Force plane after undergoing quarantine in Rajasthan, officials said. The returnees, 208 hailing from Kargil and 17 from Leh, were...

India probes alleged dumping of flat rolled copper products from China, 5 other Asian countries

India has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of copper alloy flat rolled products -- used by auto and electrical industries -- from China, Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, following a complaint. A domestic manufacturer...

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Stating that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit all sectors, mining body FIMI has urged the government to withdraw the 15 per cent duty on export of non-metallurgical grade bauxite as its outbound shipments can bring in additional revenues for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020