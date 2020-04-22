Iran says U.S. should focus on saving military from coronavirus

Iran says U.S. should focus on saving military from coronavirusReuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:23 IST
The United States should focus on saving its military from the coronavirus, an Iranian armed forces spokesman said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he had instructed the U.S. Navy to destroy any Iranian gunboats that harass American ships.
"Today, instead of bullying others, the Americans should put all their efforts toward saving those members of their forces who are infected with coronavirus," Abolfazl Shekarchi said, according to the ISNA news agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Donald Trump
- Iranian
- US Navy
- ISNA
ALSO READ
Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM
Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM
United States deports Haitians despite coronavirus fears
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding