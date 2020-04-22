PM Modi to interact with Gram Panchayats on April 24

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address various Gram Panchayats across the country on the National Panchayati Raj Day this Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address various Gram Panchayats across the country on the National Panchayati Raj Day this Friday. As the country is observing social distancing and is under a lockdown, the Prime Minister shall be interacting with various participants through video-conferencing, as per an official statement.

PM Modi will also launch a unified e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App. The portal is an initiative of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). He will also launch the Swamitva Scheme which provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India. The demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of the latest surveying methods.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been awarding the best performing Panchayats/States/UTs across the country under the Incentivization of Panchayats in recognition of their good work for improving the delivery of services and public goods, every year on the occasion, This year three such awards -- Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA), and Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Award -- have been finalized which will be shared with the concerned States/UT, read the statement further. (ANI)

