Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Two Mandoli jail inmates assault another prisoner

Two inmates of Mandoli jail in Delhi assaulted another prisoner, informed Tihar jail officials on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 08:57 IST
Delhi: Two Mandoli jail inmates assault another prisoner
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two inmates of Mandoli jail in Delhi assaulted another prisoner, informed Tihar jail officials on Friday. The incident took place on April 20.

"While the defaulters were being questioned by the jail staff, three-four other inmates who were their supporters inflicted injuries on themselves in the ward," the officials added. The injuries were minor and the situation was brought under control soon.

The officials further informed that a video of the incident was recorded using a mobile phone. A search has been initiated in jail to seize the phone. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Baseball in full swing in Taiwan, even in empty stadiums

When Wang Wei-Chen had a base hit for the Chinatrust Brothers, no one booed or cheered from the stands at the suburban Taipei ballpark. No one hurled insults at the umpires. And no one yelled the Chinese-language line of encouragement add o...

Ligue 1 players to undergo 'full medical checkups' from May 11

Footballers in Frances top flight will return to their clubs the week starting May 11 to undergo full medical checkups with a view to restarting Ligue 1 in June pending government clearance, the French league LFP has said. The LFP board met...

Baseball in full swing in Taiwan, even in empty stadiums

When Wang Wei-Chen had a base hit for the Chinatrust Brothers, no one booed or cheered from the stands at the suburban Taipei ballpark. No one hurled insults at the umpires. And no one yelled the Chinese-language line of encouragement add o...

FCC may halt U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecom firms

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday said it may shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, citing national security risks. The FCC issued so-called show-cause orders to Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020