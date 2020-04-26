Saudi Arabia halts executions of those committing crimes as minors - statement

Saudi Arabia halts executions of those committing crimes as minors - statementReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:18 IST
Saudi Arabia will no longer impose the death sentence on individuals who committed crimes while still minors, the state-backed Human Rights Commission (HRC) said in a statement, citing a royal decree by King Salman.
"The decree means that any individuals who received a death sentence for crimes committed while he or she is a minor can no longer face execution. Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility," HRC President Awwad Alawwad said in the statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Salman