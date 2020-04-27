Left Menu
Haryana CM urges Centre to end uncertainty around competitive exams, tells PM Modi State well prepared to fight COVID-19

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has urged the Government of India to take quick steps to remove the prevailing uncertainty around dates of competitive examinations like Combined Defense Services, JEE, and NEET for admissions into NDA, engineering and medical colleges.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has urged the Government of India to take quick steps to remove the prevailing uncertainty around dates of competitive examinations like Combined Defense Services, JEE, and NEET for admissions into NDA, engineering and medical colleges. While speaking at a video conference of the Chief Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, he apprised the Prime Minister that the State was fully prepared to meet any eventuality in corona crisis, and all efforts are being made to revive economic activities in a safe manner.

According to an official statement, sharing details about Haryana in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic spread, the Chief Minister said the present statistics of the State are quite promising. "In the State, we are testing 3,115 samples every day. Out of the total 22,243 tests conducted to date, only 299 have been found positive. All of them have been admitted to hospitals for treatment. After treatment, 205 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital."

The Chief Minister further said the State government is putting a lot of emphasis on screening and testing. A total of 20,792 teams with ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, etc., have been formed for this purpose. He said that the target of conducting a screening of 100 per cent families of the State is being carefully carried out. Informing about the installation of ArogyaSetu app, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that so far, 32.21 lakh people have downloaded the ArogyaSetu app.

He said that presently there are 155 containment zones in the State where the lockdown is being strictly implemented. He shared that presently, arrangement for about 19,000 COVID-19 patients has been made in the State, and arrangements for isolation beds for 9,444 patients have also been made. "As many as 1,101 ventilators are in working condition in the State. Apart from this, there is no shortage of surgical masks and PPE kits," said the Chief Minister.

Mentioning about the precautions being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, he said the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry's regarding relaxation during the lockdown period from April 20 have been fully implemented in Haryana. Apart from this, more than two lakh labourers are working at 1,448 brick kilns. He said stringent measures are being taken in Panipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panchkula, where some cases of COVID-19 have come to light.

Informing Prime Minister Modi about the agricultural activities started in the state, the Chief Minister said that utmost care is being taken in the procurement of wheat and mustard in the grain markets of the State, as per the official press note. The Chief Minister said that all the employees, Arhtiya, farmers, and labourers working in the grain markets have been given a free life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for COVID-19. He said that till now the situation in the State is under control. (ANI)

