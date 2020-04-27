Left Menu
Rajasthan: Over 13,000 arrested for violation since lockdown implemented

More than 13,000 people have been arrested for violating the lockdown rules in Rajasthan ever since it was implemented on March 25.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:30 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

More than 13,000 people have been arrested for violating the lockdown rules in Rajasthan ever since it was implemented on March 25. "About 10,000 people were found to be wandering without any reason during the lockdown. More than 13,000 people have been arrested in the entire state who have broken the law during the COVID-19 crisis," said BL Soni, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) crime on Monday.

The ADG said during this period, over 1,10,000 vehicles have been seized under the MV Act and over 2 lakh vehicles found to be moving without reason. Mre than Rs 3 crore have been collected as fine.

The national lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

