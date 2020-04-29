Left Menu
Development News Edition

94 new COVID-19 cases in Indore

As many as 94 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 1,466, an official said.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-04-2020 06:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 06:49 IST
94 new COVID-19 cases in Indore
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 94 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 1,466, an official said.

Two persons lost their lives due to the virus in Indore on Tuesday, taking the toll to 65, said Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 29,974 COVID-19 cases in India, including 7,027 cured/discharged/migrated and 937 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cardinals' D-coordinator: Simmons to start at LB first

Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Isaiah Simmons will start at linebacker first before dabbling at other positions, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told reporters in a video conference call on Tuesday. Simmons played all over the field ...

100 Thieves, Cloud9 prevail in Road to Rio - NA

100 Thieves swept Triumph 2-0, and Cloud9 edged Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Tuesday at the ESL One Road to Rio - North America event. Rounding out the Group A slate on Tuesday, Gen.G Esports received a forfeit victory after the Orgless team disban...

Winston Peters lauds diplomats' work in helping NZ manage COVID-19 crisis

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has lauded the work of New Zealands diplomats and consular officials in helping New Zealand manage the global COVID-19 crisis.From the beginning of the outbreak, New Zealand has engaged in very active diploma...

NITI Bhavan to resume normal operations after 48 hours

As per the Health Ministrys protocol, the NITI Bhavan will resume normal operations after 48 hours, NITI Aayog said on Tuesday. All officers of NITI Aayog are functional, available and currently working from home. As per the protocol of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020