94 new COVID-19 cases in Indore

As many as 94 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 1,466, an official said.

Two persons lost their lives due to the virus in Indore on Tuesday, taking the toll to 65, said Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 29,974 COVID-19 cases in India, including 7,027 cured/discharged/migrated and 937 deaths. (ANI)