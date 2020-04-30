Centre should arrange special trains for migrants to return home: Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that the Centre should arrange special trains for the stranded migrants to reach their homes amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-04-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 08:48 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that the Centre should arrange special trains for the stranded migrants to reach their homes amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Gehlot welcomed the Home Ministry's order issued on Wednesday where it said that provisions should be made for stranded migrants across the country to be sent to their homes.
"We have made arrangements for the online registration of migrants who wish to go or come back to their homes. Till Wednesday night, around 6 lakh and 35 thousand migrants have registered on the portal," Gehlot said in a release. Ashok Gehlot had, on April 27 said that migrants workers of Rajasthan stranded in other states due to lockdown will soon be returning home and appealed to the people to provide them with all possible help. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Gehlot
- Narendra Modi
- Rajasthan
- Home Ministry
ALSO READ
States will get weakened unless central govt comes forward to financially help them fight against COVID-19: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
PM appreciated efforts made by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in containing coronavirus: Narayanasamy.
Uddhav Thackeray, Ashok Gehlot discuss arrangements made for Maharashtra students in Kota, CMO
Rising COVID-19 cases in Raj no cause for worry, objective is to detect maximum cases: Ashok Gehlot
Never tried to take credit for 'Rajasthan Model' in fight against COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot