Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 nodal officer appointed in Maldives Indian mission to help migrants: Centre to HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:05 IST
COVID-19 nodal officer appointed in Maldives Indian mission to help migrants: Centre to HC

The Centre on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that a Special Nodal officer has been appointed at the Indian mission in Maldives to reach out to Indian migrants in the island nation for any help, including medical facilities, in view of the COVID-19 situation. Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar, before whom the submission was made by the Centre's counsel, directed the government to file details about the appointment.

The directive was given during the video conference hearing of a PIL by an advocate from Kanyakumari district which sought a direction for appointment of the nodal officer citing the plight of Indian migrants in Maldives. After Centre's senior panel counsel Srinivasa Moorthy informed that the officer had already been appointed, the bench directed him to file details and posted the matter for further hearing to May 12.

The petitioner who filed his plea based on a media report and an online petition filed by Kanyakumari MP H Vasanthakumar submitted that around 29,000 Indian migrant workers, including nurses, teachers, doctors, engineers and unskilled personnel, were in Maldives with around 22,000 in Male, the capital city. Several of the Indians at Maldives have stated that there were no sufficient quarantine and medical facilities in Maldives to treat the patients for COVID19 and posted pictures on social media about "unhygienic" conditions at a shelter.

I further understand that the migrant workers are not even having enough food as they could not access the bank or ATMs in this lockdown situation, besides there are no hotels/restaurants opened to avail the food," the petitioner said. Hence, he wanted a Special Nodal Officer for COVID-19 to enable the Indian migrants to reach out for any sort of help.

He also sought setting up of a free testing facility at the Indian Mission at Male, hygienic quarantine accommodation and arrangements to airlift them..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt decides not to purchase new cars, jeeps

Haryana government has decided to put a complete ban on the purchase of new vehicles including cars and jeeps except buses for public transport and vehicles used for emergency responses including ambulances, fire tenders during the current ...

Britain scraps sales tax on personal protective equipment

Britain will temporarily scrap sales tax on purchases of essential personal protective equipment, the finance ministry said on Thursday, seeking to ease the finances of care homes, businesses and charities during the coronavirus outbreak. T...

Dr Jitendra Singh lauds IIPA for completing all requirements of academic program

A history of sorts was made today when Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addressed an online Convocation amid lockdown as a chief guest when the Indian Institute of Public Administration IIPA concluded its 45th Advanced Professional Programm...

AIFF condoles demise of Subimal Goswami

The All India Football Federation AIFF condoled the demise of former captain Subimal Goswami, who died on Thursday at the age of 82. Subimal Goswami, who was popularly known as Chuni Goswami, died due to cardiac arrest in Kolkata, West Beng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020