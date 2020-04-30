Left Menu
Plea in HC seeks direction to Maha Guv for Uddhav's nomination

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:50 IST
A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court on Thursday by a social worker, seeking a direction to the Maharashtra Governor to decide on the state cabinet's recommendation to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Legislative Council through his quota. The petition, filed by one Surinder Arora through his advocate S B Talekar, noted that with the COVID-19 outbreak the administration of every establishment across the world has come to a standstill.

"The BJP as part of its political game plan is trying to make Uddhav Thackeray step down from the post of chief minister with the help of Maharashtra governor (B S Koshyari). However, today is not the time to play politics when the state has to fight the battle against coronavirus," the plea claimed.

The petition sought the court to direct the governor to take a decision on the proposal submitted by the cabinet expeditiously or within three days. Arora's plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on May 5.

"In India, the Election Commission of India has postponed all elections across the states. Owing to this, the chief minister of Maharashtra, who is a non-legislator, will not be in a position to become a member of the Legislature within a period of six months from the date of his appointment," the plea said. The government of Maharashtra will be destabilised due to non-availability of chief minister, which will prove to be a disaster in such challenging times, it added.

The plea said that the governor has not yet taken a decision on the recommendation made by the council of ministers despite lapse of 20 days. "The petitioner being a citizen of India and a valid voter is seeking a direction to the governor to decide upon the recommendation as expeditiously as possible so as to avoid a situation of a destabilised government in such crucial times," the plea said.

Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of the state legislature, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28, 2019. He has to become a member by May 28 when he completes six months in office. Otherwise he will cease to the chief minister. The Maharashtra cabinet had on April 9 recommended Thackeray's nomination as one of the governor nominees in the Legislative Council.

A delegation of MVA leaders led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar met the governor on Tuesday, and handed over the cabinet decision's copy to him. The recommendation was made as all elections have been postponed by the Election Commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the governor accepts the cabinet's recommendation, Thackeray will continue in the post.

