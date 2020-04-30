Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parents having visitation rights can contact children via electronic means during lockdown: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:57 IST
Parents having visitation rights can contact children via electronic means during lockdown: SC

The Supreme Court suggested on Thursday that parents having visitation rights can contact their children through electronic means during the nationwide lockdown period instead of visiting them. The top court said that if there is grievance with regard to contact through electronic means, the aggrieved party could approach the family court. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai disposed of two separate petitions seeking directions for contact with children during the lockdown period saying that the parties in questions have to arrive at a mutually acceptable arrangement for enabling contact through electronic means. "The grievance of the petitioner is that because of lockdown, the children are unable to interact with their parents even though they have visitation rights for the purpose. If they have visitation rights, we suggest that electronic contact instead of physical visits can be substituted in these times. The parties can arrive at mutually acceptable arrangements in this behalf," the bench ordered on a PIL filed by one Tanuj Dhawan. The bench, which took up the matters through video conferencing, said, "If there is an aggrieved party, the same can approach the Family Court". Dhawan, who appeared in the matter, told the bench that because of lockdown, the children are unable to interact with their parents even though they have visitation rights for the purpose. Dealing with another petition filed by Venkatesh Srinivasa Rao, the bench said that it does not find it necessary to issue encompassing guidelines to facilitate video calls between the child and non-custodial parents. Rao in his petition had sought guidelines for daily electronic access in the form of minimum of one-hour video call to be facilitated between the child and the non-custodial parents, who have already been granted visitation rights by any competent court. To this, the bench said, "We do not find it permissible to issue encompassing guidelines on the said subject". Counsel appearing for Rao, conceded to the suggestions of the bench that wherever the parties are mutually agreeable, they can always arrange for an electronic interaction and if there is resistance, they will have to approach the concerned Family Court for the purpose.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

AT&T brings ad unit Xandr under WarnerMedia ahead of HBO Max launch

ATT Inc said on Thursday it will bring its advertising unit Xandr under its WarnerMedia label, which is set to launch its streaming channel HBO Max in May. The move comes two months after Xandr Chief Executive Office Brian Lesser resigned f...

French football season declared over, PSG awarded title

Frances football league declared the season over on Thursday, with Paris Saint-Germain named as Ligue 1 champions. PSG led the table by 12 points from Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak,...

Soccer-Bundesliga to wait until May 6 for restart update

Germanys Bundesliga will need to wait another week to find out about a possible restart after the government on Thursday delayed any decision over a league resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic.The cash-strapped clubs and league had been...

Coronavirus to accelerate UK grocery's digital shift, says Sainsbury's boss

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating a digital shift in UK grocery shopping as Britons embrace home delivery, click and collect and technologies such as in-store scanning, the boss of Sainsburys said on Thursday.Since the crisis started...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020