Left Menu
Development News Edition

Requested Centre for special trains to bring back migrant labourers, students: Bihar Minister

Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha on Friday said that the state government has requested the Centre to arrange for special trains to bring back migrant labourers and students stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:25 IST
Requested Centre for special trains to bring back migrant labourers, students: Bihar Minister
Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha speaking to ANI in Patna on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha on Friday said that the state government has requested the Centre to arrange for special trains to bring back migrant labourers and students stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown. "There is a large number of migrant workers and students from Bihar stranded in different states. We have requested the Centre for special trains to ferry them back. If buses are used they will be able to ply only at 1/3rd capacity," Jha told ANI here.

He said that all necessary arrangements will be made, the returning migrant labourers and students will be screened and quarantined for a mandatory period of 21 days. "People are stranded in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and several other places. It's important to bring them back safely. Bihar government has set up camps, with arrangements for lodging, food, and doctors. Regular checks will be conducted on them," Jha said.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also held a video conference with officials to discuss the issue of migrant labourers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

No problem in dealing with COVID-19: Army Chief General Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday said that there are no problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus. There are no problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus. The first patient in the Army is cured and the jawan is back ...

K'taka govt issues notice to IAS officer for tweet on Tablighi Jamaat members

The Karnataka government on Friday issued a show cause notice to an IAS officer over his recent tweet about coronavirus-cured Tablighi Jamaat members donating plasma for treatment of other patients. The officer, Mohammad Mohsin, was in the ...

J-K administration issues online registration forms for migrants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued online registration forms and helpline numbers to facilitate migrants stranded in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown, an official spokesperson saidThe union territory has appoi...

Kudlow says White House to focus on future growth incentives

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the Trump administration would focus on pro-growth measures and removing business barriers, as Congress deliberates the next massive coronavirus relief package.Among the measures Kudl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020