Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palghar lynching case: SC seeks status report on probe from Maharashtra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:14 IST
Palghar lynching case: SC seeks status report on probe from Maharashtra

The Supreme Court Friday directed the Maharashtra government to submit a status report on investigation in the Palghar incident in which two sadhus and their driver were allegedly lynched by a mob on the night of April 16. A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna passed the order while hearing, through video-conferencing, a plea which sought a CBI probe in the case.

The plea alleged that the incident was a failure on the part of the police as a mob had gathered in the area in violation of the lockdown rules. Refusing stay on the investigation, the apex court asked the petitioner to serve a copy of the plea to the standing counsel for Maharashtra.

"Counsel for the petitioner is permitted to serve a copy of the petition on the standing counsel for the state of Maharashtra, returnable within four weeks. The state of Maharashtra shall submit the report regarding the status of the investigation in the meantime," the bench said in its order. The plea, filed through advocate Rashi Bansal, has sought a direction to the authorities to constitute an apex court monitored SIT or a judicial commission headed by a retired top court judge to deal with the case.

The petitioner, Shashank Shekhar Jha, has also sought registration of FIR against concerned police officials for their failure to prevent the incident. The three victims, from Kandivali in Mumbai, were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village on the night of April 16 in the presence of police.

The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and driver Nilesh Telgade (30). During the hearing, the petitioner referred to media reports and claimed that police was complicit in the incident as they did not use force to prevent it.

"This happened despite of the fact that whole country is under lockdown since March 25 and that no person is allowed to be out of their house and everyone has been asked to follow social distancing which raises a huge suspicion on part of local police," the plea said. "During this whole incident, police did not take any concrete step to protect these innocent men which could be proved by the fact that they did not use any force to disperse the crowd and one of the video even shows that one of the police official actually pushed saints to the crowd when they were asking for the protection," it claimed.

The plea, which has sought transfer of trial in the case from Palghar to a fast track court in Delhi, has alleged that the whole incident was "pre-planned and there could be police involvement as well". It has alleged that attack on these sadhus was "more like an attack on our society as a whole and could cause social disturbance".

The police has arrested over 100 persons, including nine juvenile, in connection with the case..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

All public transport services permitted to operate from 1 May

All road-based public transport services will from 1 May 2020 be permitted to operate from 5 am until 7 pm, with a grace period of one hour in the afternoon to complete their trips and drop off passengers.This includes minibus-taxis, buses,...

Valve's The International 10 postponed

The International 10 is off, continuing a stream of misfortune for the Dota Pro Circuit during the coronavirus pandemic. Valve said Friday it would look to 2021 for the return of the major event, which draws massive audiences thanks in part...

Govt extends lockdown by 2 weeks with certain relaxations

The government on Friday announced that a limited lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities wou...

MP: Varsity committee to prepare exam, academic year schedule

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has constituted a six-member committee to plan exam schedule and prepare the academic calendar for universities in the state in accordance with guidelines in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020