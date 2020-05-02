Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi discusses ways to boost agriculture sector, bats for rapid reforms in farm marketing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday deliberated on reforms required in the agriculture sector and stressed the need for making strategic interventions in the existing marketing eco-system.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:05 IST
PM Modi discusses ways to boost agriculture sector, bats for rapid reforms in farm marketing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss ways to boost the agriculture sector. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday deliberated on reforms required in the agriculture sector and stressed the need for making strategic interventions in the existing marketing eco-system. "Special emphasis was given on reforms in agriculture marketing, management of marketable surplus, access of farmers to institutional credit and freeing agriculture sector of various restrictions with appropriate backing of the statute," said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement.

Concessional credit flow to strengthen agriculture infrastructure, special Kisan Credit Card saturation drive for PM-Kisan beneficiaries, and facilitating inter and intra-state trade of agriculture produce to ensure the fairest return to farmer were some of the important areas covered during the meeting. Developing e-NAM into a platform of platforms to enable e-commerce was also one of the important topics of discussion.

"The discussion also emanated on the possibilities of the uniform statutory framework in the country to facilitate new ways for farming, which will infuse capital and technology in the agrarian economy. The pros and cons of biotechnological developments in crops or enhancement of productivity and reduction in input costs were also deliberated," added the statement. The challenges of model land leasing act and how to protect the interest of small and marginal farmers were also taken up for discussion in the meeting.

"Developing brand India, creation of commodity-specific boards/councils and promotion of agri-clusters/contract farming are some of the interventions that were deliberated to boost agriculture commodity export." The use of technology in the agriculture sector is of paramount importance as it has the potential to unlock the entire value chain for the benefit of our farmers.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised on the dissemination of technology until the last mile and making farmers more competitive in the global value chain. It was decided to further strengthen the role of FPOs to bring vibrancy in the agrarian economy, transparency in agriculture trade and enable maximum benefits to the farmers.

The overall emphasis was on revisiting the existing laws governing the market for better price realisation and freedom of choice to the farmers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar among others attended the meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan moves to criminalize female genital mutilation

Sudanese officials said Saturday they are working to criminalize the widespread practice of female genital mutilation after the transitional government approved a landmark draft law. Under the proposed amendment to the criminal code, anyone...

Goa AAP wants Lokayukta to probe Ajgaonkar's corruption claim

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Saturday filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, asking it to take cognizance of a statement by Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar that all 40 MLAs in the state are corrupt. Goa AAP convener Elvis Gomes sai...

Cricket-England's Sri Lanka tour rescheduled for January 2021 says SLC CEO

Englands two-match test series in Sri Lanka, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled for January next year, Sri Lanka Cricket SLC CEO Ashley de Silva has said. England were scheduled to play tests in Gall...

Lockdown: Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand; officials welcome them with flowers, food.

Lockdown Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthans Kota reaches Jharkhand officials welcome them with flowers, food....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020