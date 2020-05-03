Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Minister writes to Centre, seeks extra grain allocation for 30 lakh new ration card beneficiaries

Bihar Food and Consumer Protection Minister Madan Sahni has, in a letter to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, stressed on the need for allocation of additional 75,000 metric tonnes of grains for 30 lakh new ration card beneficiaries in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-05-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 09:11 IST
Bihar Minister writes to Centre, seeks extra grain allocation for 30 lakh new ration card beneficiaries
Bihar Food and Consumer Protection Minister Madan Sahni. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Food and Consumer Protection Minister Madan Sahni has, in a letter to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, stressed on the need for allocation of additional 75,000 metric tonnes of grains for 30 lakh new ration card beneficiaries in the state. The letter comes in response to Paswan's statement that the data on ration beneficiaries as provided by the Bihar government will be taken into consideration after the 2021 census.

The Centre has asked the state government to put a list of remaining 14,04,000 beneficiaries on the Public Distribution System (PDS) portal. On this, Sahni said that as per the 2011 census, the allocation of food grains is being received from the Centre but names of 30 lakh people have been added in the ration list as Bihar's population has increased.

"In the present situation, due to the increase in the population of Bihar, 30 lakh new families have been named in new data. The figures in Bihar are correct. This calculation has taken place at two levels. This work has been done by the Jeevika Sangathan in villages and the Ministry of Urban Development in cities," said Bihar Minister in a statement. Also, the physical verification of the beneficiaries who have applied under the Right to Bihar Public Sector Counter has been done by the government, he said, adding that the data is factually correct and the state needs food grains for 30 lakh new beneficiaries at a time of corona crisis.

Citing the ration beneficiaries data from 2016 to 2020, he said under the PDS, Bihar has issued cards to eligible beneficiaries in a transparent manner through the online Ration Card Management System (RCMS).As far as sending the list of these enhanced beneficiaries is concerned, it is being sent by National Informatics Centre to the Central Repository of the Department of Food and Public Distribution of Union Ministry, he said. The Bihar Minister also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention to the matter and provide the poor people of Bihar their rights during the ongoing crisis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: League on track for the full season; Biden backs U.S. women's team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.U.S. Soccer scores victory in equal pay suit with womens team playersThe U.S. womens soccer teams claims for equal pay were dismissed by a court on Friday, handing a victory to the United...

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793; Mexico posts 1,349 new coronavirus cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 793 to 162,496 RKIThe number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 793 to 162,496, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI fo...

People News Roundup: Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday; Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashion and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.A Minute With Tim Gunn on pajamas and post-quarantine fashionEven Tim Gunn, the immaculately dressed fashion mentor from Project Runway and Amazons new competition show Making the Cut, is...

Yediyurappa requests Maharashtra govt to release 6 TMC water in view of drought in North Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requested his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to release six TMC water from his states reservoirs to rivers in Karnataka to meet acute drinking water shortage in North Karnataka. Yediyurappa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020