Polish Senate rejects rules allowing postal presidential vote

Polish Senate rejects rules allowing postal presidential voteReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:22 IST
The Polish Senate on Tuesday rejected government-sponsored legislation that would allow for a postal vote during a presidential election scheduled for May 10, in a widely anticipated decision.
The final say on the proposed voting rules rests with the lower chamber of the legislature, which is scheduled to vote on it later this week.
