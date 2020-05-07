Navy suffering from "failure in leadership," says nominee to lead it

The handling of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier was just another example of a "failure in leadership" in the Navy in recent years, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the service said on Thursday.

"It saddens me to say that the Department of the Navy is in rough waters due to many factors, but primarily the failure of leadership," Kenneth Braithwaite, currently U.S. envoy to Norway, told the Senate Armed Services Committee. He listed several incidents in recent years, including the Roosevelt.

"They are all indicative of a breakdown in the trust of those leading the service."