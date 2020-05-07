Mumbai's Arthur Road jail reports 103 COVID-19 cases

Hundred-three cases of coronavirus have been detected in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh here on Thursday. Deshmukh said that 77 inmates and 26 police personnel were tested positive in jail. They will be sent to Saint George's Hospital for their treatment.

"77 inmates and 26 police personnel at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison have tested positive for COVID-19. They will be sent to Saint George's hospital for treatment," he said. Earlier the jail authorities had said that seventy-two inmates and seven staff members were tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of cases in Maharashtra rose to 18,120 on Thursday, said state's Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Mumbai's total COVID-19 count is 11,219. The country has reported 52,952 cases of COVID-19 with 1,783 deaths so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)