U.S. dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn - AP

U.S. dropping criminal case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn - APReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:08 IST
The U.S. Justice Department is dropping the criminal case against Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing a court filing.
The report came shortly after a lead career prosecutor abruptly withdrew from the criminal case, following a growing campaign by Trump's allies to have the case against him dropped.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Michael Flynn
- US Justice Department
- The Associated Press