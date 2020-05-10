Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests against virus restrictions in Germany

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 10-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 16:20 IST
Protests against virus restrictions in Germany
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police in Germany says dozens of people were detained at protests against the pandemic restrictions after some rallies turned violent on Saturday. Berlin police said 86 people were detained after bottles were thrown at officers during a demonstration on Alexanderplatz, a large central square in former East Berlin. One officer was injured, and another was injured in a separate incident in front of the Reichstag building where 45 people were detained.

In the western city of Dortmund, police said a man attacked a TV crew during a protest — the third such attack in Germany in the past two weeks. The 23-year-old assailant was arrested. Police in nearby Cologne expressed outrage that some protesters in the city urged shoppers to remove their masks when entering stores.

"It seems like these people still haven't understood that it's not just about their health but also the lives of others," Cologne's police chief said. Despite the gradual easing of Germany's pandemic restrictions in recent weeks, protests against them have swelled, bringing together far-right groups, C-list celebrities, and people who believe the virus is harmless or part of a global conspiracy.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Cricket-Players must play, crowd or no crowd - Pietersen

The resumption of sport will lift morale for people around the world during the COVID-19 crisis and cricketers owe it to fans to play behind closed doors if that hastens the process, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has told Reuters.T...

All COVID-19 hospitals to send death report to Delhi government through email by 5 pm everyday: Order.

All COVID-19 hospitals to send death report to Delhi government through email by 5 pm everyday Order....

Kejriwal says COVID-19 deaths 'very less' but 75pc cases asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said 75 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the city are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, and asserted that the number of serious patients and deaths caused by the infection is less. The number...

Delhi govt issues SOP to report COVID-19 deaths for hospitals, other facilities: Order.

Delhi govt issues SOP to report COVID-19 deaths for hospitals, other facilities Order....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020