Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What lockdown changes will UK prime minister Johnson announce?

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:14 IST
FACTBOX-What lockdown changes will UK prime minister Johnson announce?
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce limited changes to coronavirus lockdown measures that have been in place for nearly seven weeks when he outlines the next phase of Britain's battle against the pandemic on Sunday evening. Following are some of the changes that are expected, with further details due to be published to parliament on Monday:

SLOGAN The government is replacing its main "stay at home" slogan with "stay alert". Government officials have said, however, that people will still be told to stay at home as much as possible.

CONTACT WITH OTHERS In a government poster published by Johnson on Twitter on Sunday, the new rules included "limit contact with other people". Until now Britons have been banned from holding gatherings of more than two people, excluding people they live with. It was not clear how much interaction would be allowed under the new guidance.

EXERCISE Media has reported that for exercise, people will be able to leave their homes more than just the current once a day.

GARDEN CENTRES Garden centers - selling plants, seeds, and garden equipment - are expected to be allowed to reopen, as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines for customers. Until now, store openings have been largely restricted to shops selling essentials, like supermarkets and pharmacies.

RETURN TO WORK Government officials has said that the new guidelines will tell people who can work from home to continue to do so, while those who cannot begin to be encouraged to return to work as long as they observe social distancing rules.

TRANSPORT The requirement for buses, trains and underground rail services to maintain social distancing rules means they will only be able to carry vastly reduced passenger numbers, with public transport capacity expected to drop by around 90%.

Transport minister Grant Shapps has urged those returning to commuting to consider cycling or walking to work instead. WARNING SYSTEM

Johnson will detail a five-tier warning system for England, ranging from "green" at level 1 to "read" at level 5 to flag the COVID-19 risk in different areas and to allow the government to increase restrictions where necessary. A government minister said on Sunday that data on infection levels would be brought together by a biosecurity center that would monitor progress against the virus around the country.

QUARANTINE ARRIVALS The government has told airlines it will introduce a 14-day quarantine period for most people arriving from abroad.

The Times said the plan would be announced on Sunday but likely come in to force in early June and would affect people arriving at airports and ports, including Britons returning from abroad.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

No COVID-19 case reported in 10 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Vardhan

No COVID-19 case has been reported in 10 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, asserting that India was moving fast on ...

Poachers kill rhino in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

A carcass of a rhinoceros was found in Assams Kaziranga National Park KNP at around 5.30 pm yesterday. According to officials, the forest guards of the national park on Saturday had detected the carcass near Duamari Beel under Eastern Range...

Older Turks enjoy walks outside as coronavirus rules relaxed

Turkeys senior citizens got their first chance to venture outside in seven weeks Sunday under relaxed coronavirus restrictions. People aged 65 and over the age group most at risk from the virus were subjected to a stay-at-home curfew on M...

Hyderabad DRDO lab develops Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet to sanitize phones, laptops

A DRDO lab in Hyderabad has developed a Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer DRUVS which has been designed to sanitize mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, challans etc, said Defence Resea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020